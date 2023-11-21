Tuesday, November 21, 2023

1737 GMT — The White House has alleged that Iran may be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States would monitor the situation between Iran and Russia and take appropriate action as needed.

More updates 👇

1801 GMT — Russia's Wagner preparing to provide air defence to 'Hezbollah or Iran': White House

The White House said Tuesday that Russia's mercenary Wagner group was preparing to bolster the air defences of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement or the Tehran government, as part of an "unprecedented defence cooperation" between the two US adversaries.

"Our information... indicates that Wagner, at the direction of the Russian government, was preparing to provide an air defence capability to either Hezbollah or Iran," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

0801 GMT —Russia awaits UN investigation outcome for Nord Stream damages

Russia is awaiting the outcome of a United Nations Security Council investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines so that it can seek compensation, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry.

The pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in explosions last year, and investigations have yet to establish who was responsible.

0705 GMT — Russia damaged medical facility in overnight barrage: Kiev

Russian forces damaged a hospital, a building at a mine and other civilian infrastructure in Moscow's latest overnight barrage of attack drones and missiles, Kiev said.

The military said that Russian forces had fired four guided missiles, one cruise missile and 11 attack drones. Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure — particularly energy facilities — as sub-zero temperatures set in.

"The central city hospital in the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region, the building of the Kotlyarevska mine and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," it said in a statement.

It did not specify whether the hospital was in use or whether there had been any casualties.

0740 GMT — Russia says it scuppers more Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnipro

Russia said that marines, aviation and artillery had scuppered more Ukrainian attempts to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro and on islands at the mouth of the river in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said this month that its forces had crossed the Dnipro and established several bridgeheads on the eastern banks of the river, though Russia said it was pummelling the Ukrainian positions.

"Black Sea Fleet marines are stopping all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out amphibious landings on the Dnipro islands and the left bank of the Dnipro River," Russia's defence ministry said.

The Russian defence ministry published a video which it said showed marines from the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade defeating Ukrainian forces. Soldiers were shown firing a variety of weapons, though the result of the fighting was unclear.