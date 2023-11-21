WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia in last six days
The refugees arrived in five groups, including women and children, who were afloat for days before allowed to disembark.
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia in last six days
Rohingya refugees walk through waters after they are temporarily allowed by locals to land in Ulee Madon beach, North Aceh, Indonesia on November 16, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Others
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2023

Almost 1,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh in the last six days, officials said.

They included five groups with women and children who were afloat for days. One batch of more than 240 people was twice denied landing by residents in Aceh Utara district, sparking concerns from human rights organisations. The group finally disembarked in Bireuen district on Sunday morning.

"We thank the authorities and local communities who have received and granted landing permits for them and in the future we hope that this spirit of solidarity and humanity will continue to be extended to refugees who need assistance and protection," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement on Monday.

The refugees arriving in Aceh had endured a difficult sea journey. Most of them left refugee camps in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 had fled following a crackdown by Myanmar's army in August 2017.

Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rape, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes.

RelatedOver 240 Rohingya afloat off Indonesia after residents reject landing attempts

Exploiting 'kindness'

RECOMMENDED

Most of the refugees have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way.

"The thwarted landing of hundreds of Rohingya refugees is a big step back for Indonesia, where communities have previously shown generosity and humanity towards those seeking safety after perilous boat journeys," said Usman Hamid, executive director for Amnesty International Indonesia.

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, and does not have the obligation or capacity to accommodate refugees.

"Accommodation has been provided solely for humanitarian reasons. Ironically, many countries party to the convention actually closed their doors and even implemented a pushback policy toward the refugees," Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said that Indonesia's kindness in providing a temporary shelter has been widely exploited by people-smugglers who seek financial gain without caring about the risks faced by refugees, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story