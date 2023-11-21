Javier Gerardo Milei decisively defeated Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Sunday in Argentina’s presidential election, securing over 55 percent of the second round run-off.

He is set to take charge of Argentina on December 10, assuming the presidency from Alberto Fernandez.

To say that Milei's views are extreme is an understatement. The libertarian politician with an ultra-conservative political outlook and an extremely liberal economic agenda says the selling of human organs should be legal.

The economist-turned-politician has emerged as the dark horse, gaining supporters across cross sections of society with claims he can fix the country’s deep economic malaise.

Some now regard Milei as crucially offering a third way to Argentina’s bipartisan politics.

Analysts suggest the 52-year-old defies neat political typologies, with some describing him as being an anarcho-capitalist, a libertarian or a far-right populist.

Argentina is facing crippling inflation amid an economic slowdown. And a section of voters traditionally associated with the ruling Peronists and the younger generations whose purchasing power has been hit hard have seen him as a solution.

One expert suggests Milei’s Libertad Avanza or Freedom Advances coalition “seems to be the most radical and reactionary alternative since the democratic restoration of 1983, with great support from young people and the sympathy of middle sectors tired of the traditional bipartisanship”.

Now, his firebrand rhetoric and campaign pledges are gaining traction in a similar vein to other far-right figures across the globe like Donald Trump and Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro. Both harnessed the power of social media to amplify their discourse, eventually reaching the presidency.

During Argentina’s election campaign, Milei used his social platforms to propel his candidacy and campaign pledges directly to new audiences.

In 2021, during Argentina’s primary legislative elections, the ruling Peronist coalition suffered a hard-hitting defeat, losing 18 out of 24 districts and its majority in the Senate.

That moment arguably cemented Milei’s position, as his coalition received the third-highest votes in Buenos Aires.

Despite gaining national prominence for his theatrical televised takedowns of what he calls Argentina’s political elite or “caste” in recent years, Milei’s political rise was arguably not always a shoo-in.

‘Rock star’ politician

During his adolescence, Milei idolised the Rolling Stones, going on to form a rock music band called Everest that typically covered “the Stones” songs.

Later, Milei moved closer towards sport and Argentina’s national pastime, football.

In the 1980s, he was on the books of a professional Football Club, and since his political ascent, pictures have circulated in the media showing the ebullient Argentine with wild hair donning the goalkeeping gloves of Buenos Aires Club ‘Chacarita Juniors’.

But, at the same time while playing football, Milei began to also pivot towards economic matters and the Austrian school of economics.

Aged 20, while still with Chacarita Juniors and studying at the University of Belgrano, he inked his first academic work titled Hyperinflation and Distortion in the Markets.

For over 20 years, he has also been a university professor, specialising in macroeconomics, the economics of growth, microeconomics and mathematics for economists.