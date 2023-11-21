Fuel shortages and worsening sanitation in the besieged Gaza are shaping up to be the perfect storm for tragedy through the spread of disease, the United Nations has warned.

UNICEF, the UN children's agency, said on Tuesday that there was a serious threat of a mass disease outbreak in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"Without enough fuel, we will see the collapse of sanitation services. So we have then, on top of the mortars and the bombs, a perfect storm for the spread of disease.

"It's a perfect storm for tragedy," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told a press briefing in Geneva.

"We have a desperate lack of water, faecal matter strewn across densely populated settlements, an unacceptable lack of latrines, and severe, severe restraints on hand-washing, personal hygiene, and cleaning."

Cholera risk due to contaminated food

Israel has cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and food to the already crippled territory in the aftermath of the attacks.