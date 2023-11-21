On October 28, 2023, an unidentified person riding a bicycle flung a red, empty petrol can into the parking lot of a mosque in Oxford, UK.

Police said there was a message written on the petrol can that “may be related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.” But it didn’t disclose the exact words.

The letters IDF, an apparent reference to the Israeli Defence Forces, were also scrawled on the can.

Following the incident, the mosque administration released a statement on social media, linking the incident to the mosque’s support for Palestinians and the fact that it had displayed a Palestinian flag on its premises.

The incident shows the kind of hatred British Muslims endure for showing support for the Palestinian cause.

It can also be an indication of the racial violence that awaits Muslims in the UK.

A tide of anti-Muslim racism

Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Muslims in the UK have faced a wave of Islamophobia that includes being harassed on the streets, getting shouted at without any provocation, and in one case a head-scarf-wearing MP was even given death threats.

Muslims who have shown support for Palestinians or voiced concern against Israel’s deadly and disproportionate bombardment campaign have been branded as terrorists.

While mosques have been spray-painted and vandalised in recent weeks, this is nothing new in the UK, which has a long history of repressing support for Palestinians.

For instance, in 2016, Rahmaan Mohammadi, a secondary-school student was interrogated by the police because he wore a “Free Palestine” badge to school.

In 2021, the last time when Israel launched an attack on Gaza, the Islamophobia Response Unit (IRU), a charity, received 146 complaints of schools taking action against students for showing solidarity with Palestinians in less than a week.

At the time, the Palestinian flag was equated with support for terrorism and likened to a swastika . A 14-year-old boy was slapped by a deputy head teacher for carrying a placard with the message, “Palestinian Lives Matter.” And students were excluded from school for wearing the keffiyeh and hanging up flyers in schools bearing QR codes that send users to critical web resources on Israel-Palestine conflict.

Indeed, more recently, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman attempted to suppress support for Palestinians by calling the peaceful, pro-Palestine rallies “hate marches.” And in an article for The Times, Braverman expressed the opinion that pro-Palestinian protesters support Hamas.

By drawing a parallel between pro-Palestine rallies on one side and Hamas and antisemitism on the other, Braverman is indirectly encouraging street violence against those who advocate for the protection of Palestinian lives.

The mosque incident is also not the only act of anti-Muslim violence.