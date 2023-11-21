Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused France of destabilising the South Caucasus region by supporting separatists.

"France destabilises not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,” Aliyev said in an address to participants of an international conference in Baku on Tuesday.

Aliyev said that France implements a "militaristic policy" by providing military aid to Armenia, while also accusing Paris of encouraging "revanchist forces" in Armenia, and preparing "the ground for the start of new wars in our region."