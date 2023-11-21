WORLD
Azerbaijan's Aliyev accuses France of supporting separatists, arming Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev says "(France) is pursuing a militaristic policy by arming Armenia, encouraging revanchist forces in Armenia, and laying the groundwork for provoking new wars in our region".
France should be "ashamed of its history of colonialism rich in bloody crimes", says Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
November 21, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused France of destabilising the South Caucasus region by supporting separatists.

"France destabilises not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,” Aliyev said in an address to participants of an international conference in Baku on Tuesday.

Aliyev said that France implements a "militaristic policy" by providing military aid to Armenia, while also accusing Paris of encouraging "revanchist forces" in Armenia, and preparing "the ground for the start of new wars in our region."

Aliyev also accused France of continuing a policy of neocolonialism and committing “most of the bloody crimes in the colonial history of humanity.”

He added that France should be “ashamed of its history of colonialism rich in bloody crimes," but it talks about "fictitious ethnic cleansing in other countries" instead of "apologising for the atrocities it has committed."

RelatedAzerbaijan may sanction French MPs for entering Karabakh region illegally
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
