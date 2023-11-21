The World Health Organization has said three hospitals in Israeli-besieged northern Gaza had requested help with evacuating patients and that planning for that was under way, expressing regret that doing so would rob people of a lifeline.

Hospitals have come under bombardment in Israel's brutal war on Gaza and all hospitals in the northern part of the enclave have effectively ceased functioning normally, although they continue to house some patients that could not flee and displaced people.

"We’re looking at three hospitals right now in the north that asked to be evacuated but the important point is where to? There is no safe space," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva press briefing, saying that southern hospitals were already full and suffering shortages.

He said the requests came from hospital staff who feared for their lives.

'Situation dire'

"That means the situation on the ground has grown so dire that the only other alternative is facing what they think is certain death as the hospitals are under attack" he said.

"Taking away health care from people, is taking away the last resort, it's taking away the last piece of humanity. And that's what is happening right now."

The three hospitals were Al Shifa, from which a group of babies has already been rescued, Indonesian Hospital and Al Ahli Hospital, he said.