In pictures: Israel's bombing of Gaza's homes buries bodies under debris of cement and twisted irons
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Israel's bombing of Gaza's homes buries bodies under debris of cement and twisted ironsThese are the devastating sights from Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza's Deir al Balah, where a home belonging to Haj family was bombed by Israel.
Parts of bodies are seen under the rubble of the building attacked by Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 21, 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 22, 2023

Palestinian health officials in Gaza have said that they have lost the ability to count the dead because of the collapse of parts of the enclave's health system due to incessant Israeli bombardment and the difficulty of retrieving bodies from areas menaced by Israeli tanks and invading troops.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on part of Jabalia, a congested urban extension of Gaza City. In southern Gaza, Israeli bombardment killed 15 Palestinians and wounded 22 others in an air strike on an apartment in the city of Khan Younis.

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed over 14,000 Palestinians so far, nearly 10,000 of them are children and women. More than 6,800 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and women, are missing or said to be buried under the rubble of bombed homes, Palestinian authorities say.

Here are the horrifying scenes of Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah where Israel bombed a house belonging to Al Haj family on Tuesday:

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia