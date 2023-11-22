Wednesday, November 22, 2023

1456 GMT –– Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) that it was necessary to think about how to stop "the tragedy" of the war in Ukraine, some of his most placatory remarks to date about the conflict.

Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 triggered Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two and the gravest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Addressing G20 leaders for the first time since the start of the war, the Kremlin chief said some leaders had said in their speeches that they were shocked by the ongoing "aggression" of Russia in Ukraine.

"Yes, of course, military actions are always a tragedy," Putin told the virtual G20 meeting called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"And of course, we should think about how to stop this tragedy," Putin said. "By the way, Russia has never refused peace talks with Ukraine."

1443 GMT –– Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Russian journalists in Zaporizhzhia region

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a group of Russian journalists had come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, is one of four regions that Russia claims to have annexed since sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

1302 GMT –– Ukraine troops face 'difficult defence' in east as bitter cold sets in - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian troops face "difficult" defensive operations on parts of the eastern front with bitter winter cold setting in, but forces in the south are still conducting offensive actions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Russian troops launched offensives on different sections of the front line in Ukraine's east this autumn, trying to advance on the devastated town of Avdiivka and in the northeast between the towns of Lyman and Kupiansk.

"Difficult weather, difficult defence on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Donetsk and Avdiivka fronts. Offensive actions in the south," Zelenskyy said on Telegram messenger.

1249 GMT –– Ukraine hails new EU aid tranche, hopes for 2024 funding approval

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hailed a new 1.5 billion euro aid tranche from the European Union on Wednesday, saying it was key to maintaining the country's macroeconomic stability as war raged on.

Shmyhal also said he hoped for fast approval of the EU's multi-year 50 billion euro program for Ukraine as uncertainty grew over aid from the United States for the next year.

The war with Russia, now in its 21 month, has severely hit the Ukrainian economy, with the government relying heavily on financial support from Western allies for social spending.

The finance ministry said in a statement it hoped to receive one more aid tranche from the EU in December. The EU was the largest financial donor to Ukraine this year, finance ministry data showed.

1252 GMT –– German budget talks won't derail 1.3 bln euros of Ukraine military aid - spokesperson

Germany's pledge to send an additional 1.3B euros ($1.42 billion) in military aid to Ukraine will not be derailed by recent ructions in budget proceedings, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

“The financing of the package announced yesterday in Kiev by the defence minister is secured, at 100%. I want to state that clearly,” the spokesperson said at a press conference.