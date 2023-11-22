BIZTECH
Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO
"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman says in a post on X.
OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
November 22, 2023

OpenAI announced on Wednesday its co-founder Sam Altman will return as CEO, days after he was fired by the board.

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X.

OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft.

Massive exodus

Hundreds of staff at OpenAI threatened to quit following Altman's dismissal.

In a letter released to media, the vast majority of the company's 770-strong staff suggested they would follow Altman unless the board responsible for his departure resigned.

Among the signatories was co-founder Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI's chief scientist and a member of the four-person board who pushed Altman out.

"I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions," Sutskever wrote on X on Monday. "I never intended to harm OpenAI."

OpenAI had appointed Emmett Shear, a former chief executive of Amazon's streaming platform Twitch, as its new CEO despite pressure from Microsoft and other major investors to reinstate Altman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
