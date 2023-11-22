WORLD
1 MIN READ
Several dead, dozens injured as a bus crashes in Mexico
Emergency services rushed to transport wounded individuals to hospitals in neighbouring areas.
Several dead, dozens injured as a bus crashes in Mexico
A source in Mexico's National Guard said the crash was apparently due to driver error. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
November 22, 2023

At least 12 people died and 58 others were injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway in Mexico's southeastern state of Veracruz, local government officials said.

The accident occurred early Tuesday on the highway linking the towns of La Tinaja and Acayucan, authorities said on social media.

A source in Mexico's National Guard said the crash was apparently due to driver error.

RECOMMENDED

The Veracruz government said a massive emergency services response was initiated due to the magnitude of the accident.

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals in the area, including seven crash victims who were in serious condition, according to security personnel.

RelatedMexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia