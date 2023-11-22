North Korea has said it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite into orbit, with state media claiming leader Kim Jong-un was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam sent by Pyongyang's new eye in the sky.

The satellite will "formally start its reconnaissance mission from December 1 after finishing 7 to 10 days' fine-tuning process", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday, adding that it was already transmitting images.

Images in state media showed Kim watching the launch, then smiling and waving, surrounded by white-uniformed scientists and engineers celebrating the satellite's purported success.

Kim "watched the aerospace photos of Anderson Air Force Base, Apra Harbor and other major military bases of the US forces taken in the sky above Guam in the Pacific, which were received at 9:21 AM on Nov. 22," according to KCNA.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have slammed the sanctions-busting launch, Pyongyang's third attempt this year to put a satellite into orbit, and the first since Kim met President Vladimir Putin at a Russian cosmodrome in September.

After failed attempts in May and August, KCNA reported that a rocket had blasted of late Tuesday and "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit".

Eyes and a strong fist

Washington said the launch was a "brazen violation" of successive rounds of UN resolutions barring the North from tests of ballistic technology - used in both missiles and satellite launch rockets.