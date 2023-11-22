"Humanity is crying out right now. Those who stand on the right side of history are speaking up,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said regarding the Israeli brutality on Gaza, on his return flight from a diplomatic visit to Algeria.

In his in-flight statements on Wednesday, the President condemned the incremental Israeli occupation, likening it to a robbery, and emphasised the changing global stance against Israel.

“Times have changed. You can see how the world is beginning to take a stance against Israel. The occupation in Gaza, while some governments remain silent, has thankfully stirred the consciences of the people. The number of those supporting Palestine in the streets is increasing,” he said.

Citing recent marches in Berlin, the UK, the US and other countries, he noted the growing activism even within Israel, where people are calling for Prime Minister Netanyahu to step down.

“Netanyahu is in a legal predicament. No matter which way he goes, he won't escape. Hopefully, he will gather his belongings and leave very soon,” Erdogan said.

He reiterated his call for a united international effort against the oppression in Gaza, emphasising the need for governments to align with international law, human rights and ethical values.

Rafah Border Crossing

Turning his attention to the positive steps at Gaza’s Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt, Erdogan commended the Egyptian government's efforts. He highlighted the increasing number of Gazan patients receiving treatment in Turkish city hospitals, and expressed a desire to further facilitate the evacuation of patients.

“We want to bring all the patients as soon as possible. I desire to take those in need of surgical intervention as quickly as possible, especially the children, and perform medical interventions.”

In addressing the blockade on Gaza, Erdogan emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy, involving all members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. He called for the utilisation of economic, political, diplomatic, sociological and cultural elements to establish a ceasefire, deliver aid to Gaza, and rebuild the city.

Breaking the ‘mental blockade’

The President once again underlined the necessity of eliminating blockades imposed by Zionists and their supporters, allowing Palestine to reclaim its historical borders and the right to self-determination. He asserted that only through such efforts could lasting peace be achieved in the region.

“The blockade is not only about the soldiers and weapons Israel has gathered around Gaza. We must compel Israel to adhere to international law and be accountable for its actions. For example, we must break the blockade on the United Nations platform. We must narrate the Israeli oppression in Palestine, make the voices of oppressed Palestinians, who have been suffering for decades, be heard by those who do not hear, change people's perspectives and break the mental blockade,” he added.

Condemning the discriminatory approach that devalues Muslim lives and emphasising the universal understanding that any loss of human life is a cause for concern, Erdogan continued by saying, “We must eliminate all blockades that blind the world's language and eyes — the ones imposed by the Zionists and their supporters that have deprived Palestine of its historical borders, the right to self-determination of its people, property rights, the right to life, and other freedoms. Only then is it possible to achieve lasting peace."

Regarding the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Erdogan said he does not believe that “Hamas has or will have any negative behaviour towards civilians in its custody”, reiterating that Israel holds a significant number of Palestinians, and Hamas is only making efforts to have them released.