At the very start of the latest Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the terrible mistake of equating her personal views with those of the 27 member countries.

Soon after Hamas launched the unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, von der Leyen unilaterally announced that ‘Europe stands with Israel’.

Soon, many from the member nations would point out to her that not only was she unelected and didn’t speak for them, but also that she was badly out of touch with the shifting realities across Europe.

Among the voices of dissent from EU members, Ireland’s was notably the loudest.

Irish member of the European Parliament Clare Daly pointedly called on von der Leyen “to go”.

“She does not speak for me, she does not speak for Ireland, she does not speak for the people of Europe,” Daly wrote on the microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter. “We stand for peace, international law and justice for the people of Palestine. It’s time for her to go.”

Ione Belarra, Spain’s Minister for Social Rights, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be brought before the International Criminal Court to be tried as a war criminal.

Under her leadership, the Commission also froze funds to Palestine immediately after the Hamas attacks but reinstated the aid following severe backlash and public chastisement.

In a rare show of protest, nearly 800 EU staff wrote a letter to von der Leyen, objecting to “unjustifiable bias” towards Israel and a failure to even mention the need for Palestinian statehood, which is the official EU policy.

And now there are a growing number of countries across the EU calling for a ceasefire, which ultimately came through with mediation by Qatar and Egypt.

The French President openly expressed disgust towards the Israeli military targetting hospitals and UN installations. The Spanish Prime Minister said that his country will recognise the State of Palestine – these are notions and ideas which have rarely got airtime previously.

Public statements by EU politicians and member countries have laid bare divisions within the bloc and clearly indicated that the bloc’s commissioners were not communicating on the issue and instead making unilateral statements based on personal beliefs and vindications.

While the bloc already suffers from economic and security policies and burgeoning divisions on how to tackle the migrant and asylum-seeker issue, von der Leyen has put yet another divide among members of the EU.

