Israeli and Palestinian families are torn between hope and fear following an overnight deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Under the terms of the deal, the Palestinian resistance group will release 50 hostages, all women and children kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attack, in exchange for the freeing of 150 Palestinian prisoners by Israel, made up of women and teenagers.

But beyond the fact they would be released at a ratio of three Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli captive, little is known about how and when they would be freed although it will happen during a four-day pause in the fighting.

Israel has published a list of 300 prisoner names eligible for release, but no such information has been released by Hamas, sparking a welter of emotions on both sides.

"We are very happy that a partial release is pending," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum which represents the 240 or so Israeli citizens from October 7, among them women, children and elderly people.

"As of now, we don't know exactly who will be released when."

There are at least 35 children among the Israeli captives, 18 of them aged 10 and under, according to an AFP count, as well as more than 50 women.

"We don't know who will get out because Hamas will release the names every evening of those who will get out the next day," says Gilad Korngold, whose eight-year-old grandson Naveh and granddaughter Yahel, three, are among seven family members held captive.