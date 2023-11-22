Just 30 minutes before the award ceremony hosted by the National Communication Association (NCA) was kickstarted on November 18 in Maryland, Palestinian professor Ahlam Muhtaseb learned that her scheduled speech has been canceled due to use of the words “genocide” and “free Palestine”.

Muhtaseb refused to succumb to the pressure and, instead, declined the Community Voices award she had been declared as a winner for.

“I don’t inhibit myself or self-censor. I described what happened in Gaza as genocide and I’m not regretting it. I will always do the same thing,” Muhtaseb tells TRT World.

She says the decision was “devastating” and she felt “insulted, angry and humiliated” by the NCA, who had ironically picked the theme of the convention as “freedom”.

“This is a shame on an association like NCA that prides itself on uplifting and centering issues of academic freedom, freedom of expression and free speech,” says Muhtaseb, who is a media professor at California State University in San Bernardino.

During the award presentation, when her name was called, she briefly stood with duct tape over my mouth before leaving the stage.

“If I had accepted the award, this means I was okay with the action against me so I refused,” Muhtaseb says.

The president of NCA, Dr. Walid A. Afifi announced that Muhtaseb rejected the award, and in a show of solidarity another speaker also decided to reject his award.

“Subsequently, around a hundred scholars stood up and placed duct tape over their mouths in solidarity, and they all walked out of the ballroom,” Muhtaseb explained.

In besieged Gaza, Israeli attacks have killed over 14,000 Palestinians so far, nearly 10,000 of them are children and women.

More than 6,800 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and women, are missing or said to be buried under the rubble of bombed homes, Palestinian authorities say.

Six-part presidential address

In September, as the association’s first Palestinian President, Afifi asked six Communication Studies scholars to contribute parts of his presidential address on various social justice issues.

As one of the six, Muhtaseb was to deliver her speech in Arabic and focus on Palestine. It was translated and shared with the NCA five days earlier and received objections, according to Muhtaseb.

But at the last minute, Afifi was told the speech had to be spiked because naming colonial structures would cast the NCA in a negative light from which it might “never recover.”

“All six speakers, along with the president, refused to present the address without me. We initially planned to stage a protest by going onto the stage in defiance of the cancellation decision, but we were cautioned that we might face removal by security,” Muhtaseb says.

“To defuse the situation, we opted to exit the ceremony and perform our speeches and spoken words outside.”

Muhtaseb’s speech began by drawing attention to the irony of the conference’s theme of “freedom”: