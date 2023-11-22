TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to host Stratcom Summit in Istanbul
Turkish president, foreign minister and communications director, among others, will address two-day event being held under the theme, Global Fight against Hybrid Threats: Stability, Security, Solidarity.
Türkiye to host Stratcom Summit in Istanbul
A total of 60 domestic and foreign experts from the public, private sector, media, academia, think tanks and non-governmental organisations from nearly 30 countries will participate in the event as speakers. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 22, 2023

The International Strategic Communication Summit 2023 (Stratcom Summit), organised by the Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, will be begin in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the participants with a video message at the two-day conference being held under the theme, Global Fight against Hybrid Threats: Stability, Security, Solidarity.

The summit will start on Thursday with the opening speeches of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun. The UN's Head of Global Communications Melissa Fleming will also deliver a video message.

Other participants include Walid Ammar Ellafi, state minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Zaid Makary, information minister of Lebanon, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief foreign policy adviser to the Turkish president, and Nancy Snow, emeritus professor at California State University.

RECOMMENDED

A total of 60 domestic and foreign experts from the public, private sector, media, academia, think tanks and non-governmental organisations from nearly 30 countries will participate in the event as speakers.

About 3,000 domestic and foreign participants are expected at the event. Issues ranging from combating hybrid threats to digital public communication, new technologies to artificial intelligence, humanitarian crises to international resilience building will be discussed in detail.

Cooperation for the global fight against fake news and Ankara's role in combatting disinformation will also be among the topics for panel discussions.

RelatedFake news poses challenge, Türkiye one of most affected countries: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia