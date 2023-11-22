Two mothers are killed every hour and seven women every two hours in Israeli attacks in Gaza , the says UN Women executive director.

"Before October 7, 67 percent of all civilians killed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the past 15 years were men, and less than 14 percent were women and girls. Since that date, that percentage has reversed,” Sima Sami Bahous said at a UN Security Council briefing about the situation in the Middle East.

“Not only is the number of civilians killed since October 7 twice that of the last 15 years combined, now 67 percent of the more than 14,000 people killed in Gaza are estimated to be women and children.”

"Women in Gaza have told us that they pray for peace, but that if peace does not come, they pray for a quick death, in their sleep, with their children in their arms.

“It should shame us all that any mother, anywhere, has such a prayer," she added.

Every day nearly 180 women deliver babies under 'appalling conditions'

'Situation beyond catastrophic'

UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Natalia Kanem said: "We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of all women and girls caught up in the conflict. The situation they face is beyond catastrophic."