Türkiye elected as a member on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Türkiye receives the highest number of votes with 137 votes in the vacant seat category for which it was nominated.
Sumela Monastery, one of the 21 sites in Türkiye listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is located 300 metres above forests that cover Altindere Valley in the northeastern province of Trabzon. Photo: AA Archive / Others
By Eren Doguoglu
November 22, 2023

Türkiye has been elected as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for the term 2023-2027.

The the elections that took place on Wednesday at the 24th Session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention, held in Paris.

Türkiye received the highest number of votes with 137 votes in the vacant seat category for which it was nominated.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Türkiye has served twice before at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the 1983-1989 and 2013-2017 terms, and "aims to use its experience and knowledge that it has accumulated in the management and protection of 21 world heritage sites which represent all civilizations that have existed in Anatolia since the Neolithic era, in its international work as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee."

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is responsible for promoting cultural and natural assets with universal values that are considered as the common heritage of all humanity and it manages the work related to the World Heritage List, where 21 sites from Türkiye are also registered.

