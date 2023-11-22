WORLD
2 MIN READ
ECOWAS parliament seeks to lift sanctions on Niger
The decision to lift sanctions comes in wake of economic hardship and humanitarian challenges triggered by a ban on trade relations and freezing of the country's accounts in regional central banks.
ECOWAS parliament seeks to lift sanctions on Niger
ECOWAS / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023

The parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) appeals to the bloc's heads of state to lift the sanction imposed on Niger after the July 26 military coup.

It said the people of Niger desire relief from economic hardship and humanitarian challenges triggered by a ban on trade relations and a freezing of the country's accounts in regional central banks by ECOWAS heads of state during a meeting in July.

"This is an appeal to the ECOWAS Heads of State to consider the humanitarian situation and resolve the political impasse in Niger," Nigeria's Senate chief Ali Ndume said on behalf of the parliament at a news conference in the nation’s capital of Abuja.

RECOMMENDED

He asked the 15 member states of ECOWAS to review their position to resolve the political impasse in the Sahel African country.

Niger's longtime ally and neighbor, Nigeria, had cut off the power supply to the country as part of sanctions to compel the military administration in Niamey to restore the civil government after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in the coup.

RelatedWhat sanctions have been imposed on Niger since the coup?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia