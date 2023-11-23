Thursday, November 23, 2023

1430 GMT — A humanitarian pause in Gaza will start at 7 am local time (0500GMT) on Friday, Qatar has announced.

“The first group of civilian hostages will be swapped at around 4 pm on Friday,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a news conference in Doha.

He said 50 hostages will be released in four days.

​​​​​​“The first group of hostages will include 13 women and children,” he added.

1841 GMT — 27 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza: doctor

A Palestinian doctor has said at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

1841 GMT — 12-year-old killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank, death toll rises to 229

A Palestinian minor has died in the West Bank, taking the death toll from Israeli army attacks in the occupied territory to 229 since October 7, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 12-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained earlier from Israeli army fire in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

At least 229 Palestinians have since been killed and over 2,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

1806 GMT — Four Israeli soldiers killed in missile attack: Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Lebanese group Hezbollah has claimed to have killed four Israeli soldiers in a missile attack in northern Israel.

Guided missiles were fired at Israeli soldiers inside a house in Al Manara settlement, the group said in a statement.

Israel said earlier on Thursday that about 50 projectiles were fired at towns in Upper Galilee from Lebanon, in the largest bombardment in northern Israel.

1728 GMT — Gaza war death toll nears 15,000: health ministry

Authorities in Gaza have said the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,854 since October 7.

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded.

Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

1304 GMT — Israel-Hamas deal must start 'without further delay': France

France has said an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of 50 hostages in exchange for a humanitarian truce should go ahead "without further delay".

Paris is also urging "the immediate release of all hostages", said Anne-Claire Legendre, spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry. "We call for the terms of this agreement to be fully respected," she added.

Israel has made a truce deal with Hamas but it says no hostages are expected to be released until at least Friday.

1225 GMT — Israeli army intensifies air strikes in Gaza ahead of truce

The Israeli army has announced that it conducted air strikes on 300 locations in Gaza over the past 24 hours, right before an expected humanitarian pause is set to take effect in the coming hours.

In a statement, the army said the targets were "affiliated with Hamas," referring to the Palestinian resistance group based in the enclave, and were attacked "from the air".

They said the locations included "operational command headquarters, underground combat tunnels, military warehouses, and sites for producing weaponry and launching anti-tank missiles," according to the statement.

Israel's Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told military leaders inside Gaza on Thursday, "we aren't stopping the war. Instead, we will continue until victory and advance forward," according to the statement.

The Israeli claims cannot be independently verified. Hamas typically asserts that Israeli attacks target civilians.

Palestinian civilians have borne the brunt of Israel’s weeks-long military campaign, as Israel dropped bombs in Gaza, hitting schools, mosques and hospitals.

The number of people killed in Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached more than 14,000, including children and women, the media office in the besieged enclave said Wednesday.

1155 GMT —108 staffers killed since start of Gaza hostilities: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said 108 of its staffers have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since the start of hostilities on October 7.

"This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history" of the organization, the agency said in a statement late Wednesday.

1131 GMT — Health Ministry in Gaza halts full coordination with WHO in hospital evacuation

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has decided to stop coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the evacuation of hospitals in the besieged enclave.

The move came to object the detention of a number of medical staff of Al Shifa Hospital during the evacuation process that is taking place in coordination with the WHO.

“We decided to stop full coordination with the World Health Organization on the issue of evacuating the wounded and medical teams until a report is submitted on what happened with the occupation army arresting medical teams,” Ashraf Al Qudra, the ministry’s spokesperson, told reporters in Khan Younis.

1113 GMT — ‘All civilians must be protected at all costs’: Spain’s premier to Israeli president

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for an urgent end to the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“All civilians must be protected at all costs,” Sanchez told the Israeli president. “Humanitarian aid must enter Gaza immediately".

In his first meeting on his tour to Israel, Palestine and Egypt, Sanchez told Herzog that he believes Israel has the "right to defend itself", but that it must comply with international humanitarian law.

“The response cannot imply the death of innocent civilians in Gaza, including thousands of children,” Sanchez was filmed saying to Herzog in a public conversation.

He added that once the conflict comes to an end, Palestinian authorities should take control of Gaza as opposed to an Israeli occupation.

0831 GMT — Israeli army demands evacuation of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza within 4 hours

The Israeli army has called for the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza within four hours, a Palestinian Health Ministry official said.

The Israeli army wants to enter the hospital for "military operations" and has demanded its evacuation within four hours, Health Ministry Director General Dr Munir Al Borsh told Al Jazeera.

Al Borsh said that the Indonesian Hospital has been besieged by the Israeli army and continued strikes are taking place in its vicinity.

Noting that there are currently about 200 people in the hospital, the official said that 450 patients left the hospital on Wednesday. There are 65 bodies in the hospital that could not be buried, and 50 of them have been waiting in the hospital garden for more than 10 days, he added.

0727 GMT — Hardline Israeli minister threatens to quit government if Gaza fighting stops

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to resign from the government if fighting does not resume following the end of the four-day humanitarian pause announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir made the statement to Channel 14, commenting on the Israeli government's approval of the humanitarian pause, which he rejected.

He said he heard from Netanyahu that fighting would resume after the four-day pause, but if fighting ceased, "we will have nothing to do in this government."

0722 GMT — Gaza humanitarian pause deal 'a step in right direction', says Malaysia

Malaysia welcomed the new deal between Israel and Hamas for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza, calling it a "step in the right direction".