TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Evacuation of Turkish, TRNC citizens from Gaza continues
100 evacuees arrive at Istanbul Airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo after fleeing to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
Evacuation of Turkish, TRNC citizens from Gaza continues
The evacuees were treated to tea and cookies at the VIP terminal. Approximately 350 Turkish and TRNC citizens have been brought back so far, and evacuations from Gaza will continue. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
November 23, 2023

The evacuation of citizens of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from Gaza has continued amid Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

In an operation conducted in collaboration with the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a group of 100 people were brought to Istanbul Airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo on Wednesday.

Officials from the Foreign Ministry and AFAD welcomed the group, including people with disabilities, the elderly, women and children, who had entered Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

One of the evacuees, Abdullah Coskun, expressed his happiness at reaching Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

"Thank God I have reunited with my family. Our journey from there to here was very difficult,” said Coskun, who thought he would not be able to see his family again due to Israel's indiscriminate attacks.

After passport control, some of the evacuees left the airport on their own, while TRNC citizens and those residing in other cities were taken to hotels by buses provided by AFAD.

With the organised evacuation operations, approximately 350 Turkish and TRNC citizens have been brought back so far, and evacuations from Gaza will continue.

RelatedTürkiye to evacuate more patients from Gaza including 'babies and children'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia