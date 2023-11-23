WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Obama advisor arrested, charged with hate crime over Islamophobic comments
Stuart Seldowitz faces charges including aggravated harassment, several counts of stalking, according to police sources.
Former Obama advisor arrested, charged with hate crime over Islamophobic comments
A view of a halal food cart whose employee, 24-year-old Islam Moustafa, was racially abused and threatened a couple of times by one of former Obama administration advisers, Stuart Seldowitz. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 23, 2023

Stuart Seldowitz, a former Obama administration adviser, who was captured on video making threats and Islamophobic comments against a Muslim food vendor in New York City, has been arrested and faces charges of hate crime.

Seldowitz, 64, faces charges including aggravated harassment and several counts of stalking, the New York Times reported citing police sources.

In another video which was taken during an evening encounter with the same vendor, identified as 24-year-old Islam Moustafa, Seldowitz speaks about "his friends in immigration" and says "the Mukhabarat wants your picture," referring to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

Wearing a green hoodie, he says: "The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one."

The vendor responds with "Go, go."

Seldowitz then picks up his phone and appears to take a photo of the vendor, telling him to "smile for me."

RECOMMENDED

'Vile, racist'

Refusing to leave the area, he makes insults against Prophet Muhammad and Islam's holy book Quran.

"That's why you're selling food in a food cart, because you're ignorant. But you should learn English. It'll help you when they deport you back to Egypt and then the Mukhabarat wants to interview you."

In another video, he harasses the same vendor but is interrupted by a bystander who tells him to leave, saying "It's not right, you are harassing."

Seldowitz served as the acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under the Obama administration. He also worked as a senior political officer in the State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

"Gotham Government Relations has ended all affiliation with Stuart Seldowitz, an individual who hasn't contributed to our work in years. The video of his actions is vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm," it said on X.

RelatedObama admin security advisor caught on camera spewing vile, anti-Muslim rant
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia