Stuart Seldowitz, a former Obama administration adviser, who was captured on video making threats and Islamophobic comments against a Muslim food vendor in New York City, has been arrested and faces charges of hate crime.

Seldowitz, 64, faces charges including aggravated harassment and several counts of stalking, the New York Times reported citing police sources.

In another video which was taken during an evening encounter with the same vendor, identified as 24-year-old Islam Moustafa, Seldowitz speaks about "his friends in immigration" and says "the Mukhabarat wants your picture," referring to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

Wearing a green hoodie, he says: "The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one."

The vendor responds with "Go, go."

Seldowitz then picks up his phone and appears to take a photo of the vendor, telling him to "smile for me."