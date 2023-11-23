Turkish intelligence MIT has neutralised the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation's so-called heavy guns and defence officer, Fahrettin Tolun, in a successful operation.

The terrorist was on the run, constantly changing his location to evade MIT. Yet, based on instant intelligence, MIT neutralised Tolun in a pinpoint operation on Thursday.

Codenamed Hayri Serhat, the terrorist operated in the Rumeylan region of Syria. He was responsible for the weapons used in attacks against Turkish security forces.

Having joined the terrorist organisation in 1992, he was among the oldest members of the PKK/YPG's rural cadres and carried out multiple armed activities, operating in the countryside of Türkiye, Iran and Iraq.

In 2019, Tolun crossed into Syria and assumed responsibility for the organisation's heavy weapons and defence unit.