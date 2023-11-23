TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK terror group's Syria armament officer
The high-level operative Fahrettin Tolun, codenamed Hayri Serhat and wanted with an Interpol red notice, is neutralised in pinpoint operation.
Fahrettin Tolun was one of oldest member of the YPG/PKK. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
November 23, 2023

Turkish intelligence MIT has neutralised the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation's so-called heavy guns and defence officer, Fahrettin Tolun, in a successful operation.

The terrorist was on the run, constantly changing his location to evade MIT. Yet, based on instant intelligence, MIT neutralised Tolun in a pinpoint operation on Thursday.

Codenamed Hayri Serhat, the terrorist operated in the Rumeylan region of Syria. He was responsible for the weapons used in attacks against Turkish security forces.

Having joined the terrorist organisation in 1992, he was among the oldest members of the PKK/YPG's rural cadres and carried out multiple armed activities, operating in the countryside of Türkiye, Iran and Iraq.

In 2019, Tolun crossed into Syria and assumed responsibility for the organisation's heavy weapons and defence unit.

In addition to the 'Red Bulletin' issued by Interpol against Tolun, there were records by Türkiye's Igdir and Erzurum High Criminal Courts charging him for becoming a member of a terrorist organisation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
