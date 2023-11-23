CLIMATE
5 MIN READ
El Nino-worsened flooding puts Somalia in state of emergency
Some 1.6 million people in Somalia could be affected by flooding events in the rainy season lasting until December, UN said.
El Nino-worsened flooding puts Somalia in state of emergency
Residents wade through flood waters with their makeshift shelters at the Al Hidaya camp for the internally displaced people following heavy rains in the outskirts of Mogadishu. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
November 23, 2023

First, some families fled drought and violence. Now they say they have nowhere to hide from intense flooding as rainfall exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Nino pummels large parts of Somalia.

Among the worst hit towns is the densely populated Beledweyne, where the Shabelle River has burst its banks, destroyed many homes and caused thousands to flee to higher ground near the border with Ethiopia.

At least 53 people have been confirmed killed by flooding across Somalia, said Hassan Issee, who manages emergency operations at the Somalia Disaster Management Agency.

"The situation is grave, and we are doing our best to provide relief to the affected people," he said.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Dollow district of Gedo region, where many families have been displaced by flooding, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre urged the international community to help.

"We are doing our best, but we need more support," he said.

'We were left only with our lives'

Hakima Mohamud Hareed, a mother of four including one who is disabled, said her family constantly looks for shelter.

The family recently moved to Beledweyne, fleeing battles between the terrorist group Al Shabab and Somali government forces. "We left our home in search of safety and stability, but little did we know that we would end up facing another calamity," she said by phone.

In the displacement camp of Kutiimo in Beledweyne, the floods destroyed the family's small, tattered tent. Wind lashes the damp and flimsy fabric.

"The floods washed away all our belongings, so we were left only with our lives," she said. "It was a traumatic experience for all of us."

They are not alone. According to the humanitarian group Save the Children, the flooding has forced an estimated 250,000 people, or 90 percent of Beledweyne's population, out of their homes.

Rising water levels

RECOMMENDED

Beledweyne, in the central region of Hiran, may be the most devastated community. As floodwaters swept through, homes were washed away.

Hakima said her family may be safe from flooding in their camp, but they are hungry and desperate for warm shelter.

"We ask our Somali brothers and sisters to help us get out of this situation, as we are struggling to survive," she said.

Mukhtar Moalim, the owner of a retail shop, described frantic attempts to save his property in Beledweyne's market after the river burst its banks.

He and a relative swam towards the shop to try to prevent the water from flowing in, putting concrete blocks against the door.

But the water level keeps rising, also threatening their residence on the floor above the shop from which they monitor the destruction.

Millions facing threat

Somalia's federal government declared a state of emergency in October after extreme weather exacerbated by El Nino destroyed homes, roads and bridges.

An El Nino is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts weather patterns across the globe, often by moving the airborne paths for storms. It its hardest in December through February. Scientists believe climate crisis is making El Nino stronger.

Many parts of Somalia, as well as in neighboring Horn of Africa nations Kenya and Ethiopia, are still receiving torrential rainfall. At least 130 people have died in the three countries in what aid agencies have described as a rare flooding phenomenon.

The UN-backed Somali Water and Land Information Management project has warned of "a flood event of a magnitude statistically likely only once in 100 years," the UN food agency said in a recent statement.

Some 1.6 million people in Somalia could be affected by flooding events in the rainy season lasting until December, it said.

Mogadishu, the Somali capital, has also been affected. The city's main streets, including the road to the airport, have flooded.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia