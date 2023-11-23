A former Israeli minister has said the "solution" to the situation in Gaza is the complete departure of its over two million Palestinian inhabitants.

Speaking on Israeli Channel 13, former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, said recently that the city of Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza, would be turned into a "soccer field with the help of God and the Israeli army".

Israel should "take advantage of the destruction that we will wreak upon them," Shaked said, arguing that other countries should permanently take "20,000 or 50,000" each of Gaza's Palestinian residents to vacate the area entirely.