Top Chinese and Japanese officials continue bilateral exchanges with two sides seeking to end the “deadlock” in bilateral ties.

The high-level change between Beijing and Tokyo comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met for a summit in the US last week.

However, Beijing has reiterated its demand for independent monitoring of release of nuclear waste from Japan’s crippled Fukushima power plant.

It came during a meeting in Beijing between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the leader of Japan’s Komeito party, Natsuo Yamaguchi, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Nuclear waste

Tokyo’s decision to release the treated nuclear waste in September triggered a blanket ban by China on imports of seafood from Japan.

For past two days, Yamaguchi has been lobbying with top Chinese officials to end the ban as the trip to Beijing by the Japanese government’s junior part ner leader is seen as a move to stabilise the bilateral relations.

Yamaguchi on Wednesday delivered to Beijing Kishida’s personal letter addressed to Xi.

The letter was handed over to the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) official, Cai Qi when the two sides met in Beijing.

Cai is member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee – China’s highest echelon of power – and secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Yamaguchi explained to Cai “about the Fukushima plant’s wastewater, emphasising it undergoes science-based and transparent monitoring and seeking Beijing’s understanding.”

“I have conveyed (to the Chinese side) the Japanese public’s concern over the import ban and called for exchanges of views to settle the matter,” Yamaguchi told after meeting Cai in the Chinese capital.