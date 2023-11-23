Rescuers in India hope to finish drilling through debris and free 41 men trapped in a highway tunnel in the Himalayan region after a metal obstacle slowed progress, officials said.

The men began the twelfth day of their ordeal confined in the 4.5-km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on November 12.

Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

"Hopefully, by the end of the day, if there are no obstacles, rocks or girders, the operation should be successful," Atul Karwal, head of the National Disaster Response Force, told reporters.

An auger drilling machine has resumed operation, and "that is a very good sign", he said, adding that work to push through more evacuation pipes had also begun.

'We are very close'

Rescuers had expected to drill through the last third of the 60 meters of debris blocking the tunnel early on Thursday, but had hit a lattice steel girder arch that took six hours to remove, said Bhaskar Khulbe, a tunnel project official.