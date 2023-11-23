The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that the director of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza had been held for questioning over allegation that the facility had been used as a command and control centre for Hamas.

The director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al Shifa, a major focus of an Israeli bombings and ground invasion following attacks by Hamas on October 7.

"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity," it said in a statement.

The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks.

Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

"Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors," said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital.

An official of the health ministry in Gaza specified to AFP that one other doctor and two nurses had been detained, as well as the hospital director.

In a statement, Hamas said it "strongly denounces" the arrest of Salmiya and his colleagues, calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organisations to work towards their "immediate release".