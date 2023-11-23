TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye plants thousands of saplings in Iraq's Erbil
Highlighting the importance of forests in combating global warming, Turkish Consul General in Erbil Mevlut Yakut plants 12,000 saplings as part of the "Breath for the Future" campaign in the Iraqi city of Erbil.
Türkiye plants thousands of saplings in Iraq's Erbil
November 11 has been designated as National Afforestation Day as part of the “Breath for the Future” project to protect and manage forests in Türkiye, says Yakut. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 23, 2023

Türkiye’s consulate general in the Iraqi city of Erbil has planted 12,000 saplings as part of the “Breath for the Future” campaign.

During the event, which was also attended by former Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources Begard Talabani, Erbil Governor Umit Hosnav, and others, Türkiye's Consul General in Erbil Mevlut Yakut said forests play an important role in combating global warming, on Thursday.

He said since 2019, November 11 has been designated as National Afforestation Day as part of the “Breath for the Future” project to protect and manage forests in Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

Noting that they brought red pine, oak, and blue cypress trees in accordance with the climate and soil conditions in Erbil, he said this process will continue.​​​​​​​

RelatedAntarctic ozone hole getting deeper in mid-spring, study suggests
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group