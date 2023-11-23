TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, United Kindgom sign defence cooperation intent agreement in Ankara
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler emphasises that the agreement shows both sides once again confirm their determination to enhance bilateral cooperation.
The two ministers met in Ankara to discuss regional and bilateral security issues.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 23, 2023

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and his British counterpart Grant Shapps met in Ankara to discuss bilateral and regional security issues, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

Yasar and Shapps also signed a statement of intent on defence cooperation, the ministry said on X on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference after signing the declaration, Guler said: "The UK is an important ally and strategic partner for Türkiye."

The meeting held in a "sincere and constructive atmosphere" will further strengthen the relations between the two countries, he added.

"We reiterated our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and exchanged views on bilateral, regional defence and security matter."

"We also expressed mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral military cooperation," he said.

'Cooperation in new fields'

"We aim to enhance our existing collaboration with the UK in various areas including our national combat aircraft KAAN, and explore new opportunities such as the development of cooperation in new areas such as Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets."

Guler emphasised that with the signing of the statement of intent, both sides once again confirmed their determination to enhance bilateral cooperation.

"As Türkiye, we expressed our expectation of support from our friends in our determined fight against the FETO terror group. It is our shared hope that our relationship will deepen in the future," Guler said.

SOURCE:AA
