"In 1997, my sister's little daughter was killed in a suicide attack in Jerusalem. She was 13 years old. This was a tragedy that fundamentally shook a person; you know, after such an event, you cannot look at the world with the same eyes. This led me to examine the reality of what was taught to me, the existence of Israel." he said.

He then embarked on a journey to Palestine to find answers.

"When I started the journey, I realized that the country I thought was mine was someone else's country. I was living in a kind of colony, a superficial, artificial reality that was not real. It did not rely on reality. It was based on an apartheid state built on lies, and these lies legitimized the existence of the Israeli state," Pelod said.

'Condemning a nation under oppression for resisting is the height of hypocrisy'

On Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza, which started after a cross border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Peled said: "Palestinians who have nothing to do with this event are paying a heavy price. Israel was humiliated, and now it extracts all its revenge and anger from innocent people and civilians who have nothing to do with the attack."

Israel's air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave has since killed more than 14,000 people, most of them women and children.

Pointing out that in Western media there is a tendency to condemn Hamas in every comment on the conflict, Peled said: "It is absurd to condemn those who emerged to resist, people who have been under pressure for so long. This was expected. If we want to eliminate resistance, then we must eliminate pressure. Resistance is always a reaction against oppression. The Palestinians' response to greater violence that has been going on for more than 75 years has mostly been non-violent."

"If there is something to condemn, it is to condemn the apartheid regime. It is necessary to condemn the violence, brutality that Palestinians face every day, the thousands of Palestinians being arrested and killed in the West Bank while we speak, the racism practiced by Israel against Palestinian citizens. It is necessary to condemn the Israeli doctors who signed the petition approving the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, the students who demand the expulsion of Palestinian Israeli citizens from university dormitories, and many more. But condemning a nation under oppression for resisting is the height of hypocrisy and meaningless."

'Palestine cannot be defeated'

Peled said it is uncertain how the current conflict will unfold, but maintained: "Undoubtedly, one thing is clear, they cannot defeat the Palestinians. Whether you say Hamas or something else. It doesn't matter what you call it. The Palestinians, regardless of which movement they belong to, will not be defeated."

Arguing any support from the international community is extremely important for the freedom of Palestine, Peled said: "Israel represents everything we know is bad. Calling for support for Israel means more death, more destruction, more racism, and more innocent lives wasted. This is a war against peace and justice. People now have to make a choice."

Emphasizing that despite the heavy price paid by the Palestinians, they continue to struggle with all their might, Peled said he hopes the issue will advance.

"My hope is that this great change that I believe happened on October 7 will advance the Palestinian issue, primarily by garnering more support internationally, allowing Palestinians to demand what they truly deserve. I think Palestinians have always asked for very little and have become accustomed to receiving very little, but I think it is time to demand all of Palestine."