Irish police said five people, including three young children, had been taken to hospital following a serious public order incident in Dublin city centre on Thursday that local media reported as a stabbing.

Police said in a statement that they were following a definite line of inquiry and not looking for any other person at this time.

One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries, police said. An adult female is also being treated for serious injuries and an adult male has less serious injuries, police added.