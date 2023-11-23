Turkish prosecutors have remanded two Israeli nationals in custody after they had been detained over suspicions of espionage under the pretext of business.

An inspection by the Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office uncovered that the two suspects, working on behalf of Israeli intelligence, came to the Turkish metropolis to arrange a meeting with Omar A., a Palestinian software developer.

According to the prosecutor's office, a company with links to Israeli intelligence forces had previously gathered information about Omar A., sending him a job offer that the suspects told him they wanted to discuss.

They also transferred funds to Omar A.'s account for a trial project he prepared.