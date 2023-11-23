China has reported no "unusual or novel pathogens" in respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, the World Health Organization has said.

The WHO said on Thursday that Chinese authorities had responded, advising "that there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens or unusual clinical presentations, including in Beijing and Liaoning."

It was a matter, the authorities said, of the "aforementioned general increase in respiratory illnesses due to multiple known pathogens."

Northern China has recorded an increase in "influenza-like illness" since mid-October compared to the same period in the previous three years, said the WHO, which had requested more information on the situation.

China's National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, namely influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.

The Chinese capital of Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to well below zero by Friday, state media said.

The city has "entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases", Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media.

Beijing "is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting", he added.

'Due to the season'

At the children's hospital of Beijing's Capital Institute of Pediatrics on Thursday, AFP news agency journalists saw crowds of parents and children dressed in winter clothes.

A parent surnamed Zhang accompanied her coughing nine-year-old son and said he had fallen ill with mycoplasma pneumonia — a pathogen that can cause a sore throat, fatigue and fever.

"There are really a lot of children who have caught it recently," she said. "Of course, that worries me!"