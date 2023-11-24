WORLD
2 MIN READ
'A mouthpiece for Israel's enemies': Israeli minister wants action against Haaretz newspaper
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi says the newspaper "adopts an offensive line that undermines the goals of the war and weakens our military effort and social resilience."
'A mouthpiece for Israel's enemies': Israeli minister wants action against Haaretz newspaper
The Israeli minister called the newspaper “a mouthpiece for Israel's enemies.” / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
November 24, 2023

The Israeli communications minister has proposed action against Haaretz newspaper, days after the Hebrew and English daily reported that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire at festival-goers during the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival on October 7.

Shlomo Karhi in a statement said on Thursday that he proposed to the government to cease publishing government advertisements and notices and cancel all state employee Haaretz subscriptions – including those by members of the army, police, the prison service, government ministries and government companies.

Karhi said the newspaper "adopts an offensive line that undermines the goals of the war and weakens our military effort and social resilience."

"Stopping the purchase of services from Haaretz by government agencies will reduce the severe damage felt by Israeli citizens not only from the publications in the newspaper, but also from the fact that they are forced to pay for it with tax money," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli minister called the newspaper "a mouthpiece for Israel's enemies."

He accused Haaretz of making "propaganda in the service of the enemy, presenting our enemies' narrative, spreading lies, using terms opposed to Zionism and hostile to Israel, and justifying the enemy."

Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken responded to Karhi's proposal, saying: "If the government wants to close Haaretz, that's the time to read Haaretz," according to its website.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group