Native American activists gathered in Massachusetts marked the 54th annual National Day of Mourning to honour their ancestors.

The annual event, which falls on the Thanksgiving holiday observed in the US, was organised on Thursday by the United American Indians of New England at Cole's Hill in Plymouth.

Kisha James, an enrolled member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and the Oglala Lakota Nation said the native activists gathered to mourn their ancestors, tear down settler mythologies and speak truth to power.

"Once again on so-called Thanksgiving Day, United American Indians of New England and our supporters are gathered on this hill to observe the National Day of Mourning for the Indigenous people murdered by settler colonialism and imperialism from Turtle Island to Palestine," said James.

"Turtle Island" is a term used by some Indigenous peoples to refer to the continent of North America.

She said the National Day of Mourning was established 53 Thanksgivings ago when her grandfather, Wamsutta Frank James, an Aquinnah Wampanoag man, was invited by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to speak at a banquet celebrating the 350th anniversary of the arrival of the pilgrims.

"However, the speech that Wamsutta wrote, which was based on historical fact rather than the sham version of history perpetuated in the Thanksgiving myth, was a far cry from complementary. In his speech, Wamsutta not only named atrocities committed by the pilgrims, but he also reflected upon the fate of the Wampanoag at the hands of settler invaders," she said.

James also pointed out that some Wampanoag ancestors had welcomed the pilgrims and saved them from starvation, only to receive in return "genocide, the theft of our lands, the destruction of our traditional ways of life, slavery, starvation and never-ending oppression" from the settlers.

"When people perpetuate the myth of Thanksgiving, they are not only erasing our genocide but also celebrating it," she said. "We did not simply fade into the background as the Thanksgiving myth says. We have survived and flourished. We have persevered."

Support for Palestine