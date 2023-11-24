TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish energy companies and Huawei join forces for energy storage project
Collaborating with Huawei and Partner EGS, Turkish energy company Margun Enerji presents a solution that guarantees flexibility in electricity generation and sustains the continuous supply of renewable energy.
Turkish energy companies and Huawei join forces for energy storage project
Margun Enerji, a subsidiary of Naturel Holding, is cooperating in pursuing innovative solutions to develop battery energy storage systems in addition to its renewable energy power plant capacity of 308 megawatts in Türkiye / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
November 24, 2023

Turkish energy firm Margun Enerji, in cooperation with Partner EGS and Huawei, has been preparing to add a two-megawatt-hour capacity battery energy storage system to its solar power plant (SPP) in western Türkiye, which boasts a peak installed capacity of 20.17 megawatts.

In a statement on Friday, Margun Enerji emphasised the pivotal role of energy storage systems in combating global climate crisis, achieving carbon neutrality, transforming the energy sector and supporting the use of renewable energy, which are gaining importance as innovative solutions.

Its SPP is located in Mugla province.

Energy storage systems provide a solution that ensures flexibility in electricity generation and supports the continuity of renewable energy supply, improving grid reliability and renewable energy power quality, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

Margun Enerji, a subsidiary of Naturel Holding, is cooperating in pursuing innovative solutions to develop battery energy storage systems in addition to its renewable energy power plant capacity of 308 megawatts in Türkiye, it added.

The firm, in cooperation with Huawei and Partner EGS, has achieved a breakthrough in renewable energy generation and energy storage technologies, the statement added.

RelatedTürkiye sets to increase its wind energy capacity, aiming $5B investment by 2028
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group