Turkish energy firm Margun Enerji, in cooperation with Partner EGS and Huawei, has been preparing to add a two-megawatt-hour capacity battery energy storage system to its solar power plant (SPP) in western Türkiye, which boasts a peak installed capacity of 20.17 megawatts.

In a statement on Friday, Margun Enerji emphasised the pivotal role of energy storage systems in combating global climate crisis, achieving carbon neutrality, transforming the energy sector and supporting the use of renewable energy, which are gaining importance as innovative solutions.

Its SPP is located in Mugla province.

Energy storage systems provide a solution that ensures flexibility in electricity generation and supports the continuity of renewable energy supply, improving grid reliability and renewable energy power quality, the statement added.