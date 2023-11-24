There has been "massive brutality and massacre" in Gaza since October 7, in which "every human value has been trampled upon", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Israel has been trying to prevent the oppressed people of Gaza from being heard by cutting off their communication with the outside world," Erdogan said in a video address to the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) in Istanbul on Friday.

"Israel is specifically killing journalists as well, who, despite all the difficulties, are trying to cover the humanitarian tragedy happening in Gaza for the rest of the world. More than 60 journalists have been murdered so far as a result of Israeli attacks," he added.

He also drew attention to the fact that Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation within the Turkish Communications Directorate has revealed over 100 lies spread by Israel since October 7.

The Turkish president once again underlined the ineffectiveness of international organisations and the global system in the face of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

"The United Nations Security Council, responsible for ensuring global peace and stability, remained completely dysfunctional in this process," he said, reiterating that Israel is "committing a clear war crime" by cutting off electricity, water, fuel, and food of the people of Gaza.

'Crisis in international governance'

Israel’s relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza have confirmed a crisis in the international governance system, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, addressing STRATCOM in Istanbul.

"Amid rapid globalisation, the mechanisms built in the context of global governance are becoming increasingly dysfunctional," Altun explained.

He stressed that in Syria, the international community witnessed how international actors and organisations were helpless in the face of civil war and humanitarian tragedies, while the Russia-Ukraine war exposed how powerless the international system is in the face of interstate conflicts.

However, Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza, "without any conscience or reason," have revealed a crisis in the international governance system that has become clear in the public sphere, Altun added.