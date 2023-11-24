At the very beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza, Israel's hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military leaders had asserted that a military invasion of Gaza was the only way to crush the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Mediterranean enclave. They sounded confident of achieving their goal swiftly.

But despite a 47-day bombing campaign — which many have equated with America's atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during WWII — and a ground invasion by tens of thousands of soldiers, the Israeli army has neither claimed victory over Hamas nor appears to have taken control of Gaza or freed any of the hostages.

Faced with US and Western pressure and amid mounting pro-Palestinian protests across the globe, Israel has been forced to accept a four-day ceasefire with Hamas, which both Tel Aviv and Western capitals see as a terrorist group.

The pause in the war, starting Friday, is expected to secure the release of some Hamas hostages in exchange for freeing Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank.

But a bigger question remains. What will happen after the truce deal expires?

It largely depends on the pressure from the Biden administration, which might try to halt the military conflict to prevent its sphere of influence decreasing further across the wider Middle East, and the Israeli public, which aims to see hostages returned to their families without harm, according to Sami al Arian, a Palestinian-American professor.

As a result, Washington will try “to restrain” the Netanyahu government not to resume its indiscriminate bombing campaign against Gaza after the truce, says the professor.

"[But] I think Israel will resume (its assault) and try to bring the resistance to its knees. They are trying to defeat them (Hamas). (But) I think they can not do that. All they would achieve is killing more Palestinians (civilians)," the professor tells TRT World.

Israel's indiscriminate bombing of the enclave has killed nearly 15,000 people, most of them children and women.

The second objective of Israeli assault will be turning Gaza into an unlivable area to force Palestinians to leave their lands, he says. "Emptying Palestine from its people is the dream of Israelis so that they can take over it for themselves," adds Arian, also the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University.

A second Nakba, or mass displacement like the one in 1948 – which was what Israel aimed to realise —has not materialised because Arab and other regional states have refused to receive Palestinians, seeing it as treason to the Palestinian cause, says Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst.

"No regional power wants to be part of a plan of emptying Palestine of Palestinians," Agar tells TRT World.

Even if Israel escalates the war after the truce, there will be "fierce fighting and their losses get bigger and larger every day," he says. As a result, they would eventually have to leave Gaza, he adds.

"Israel has already been defeated and I think it's a strategic defeat on the scale where Israel would find it very difficult to bring back the image of its invincible army or undefeated superior intelligence services. All that has shattered. That by itself is a huge boost in the fight for the liberation of Palestine."

Change in war strategy?

While the Netanyahu government has pledged to continue its war on Gaza, Agar anticipates a change in the nature of the fighting after the four-day ceasefire because of difficulties in urban warfare, which has led to enormous Israeli casualties in the face of Hamas's fierce resistance.

According to Hamas, they have destroyed more than 200 Israeli tanks, says Agar. If this figure is correct, Hamas destroyed two-thirds of an armoured division. Israel is believed to have entered Gaza with four divisions and this means Hamas has already crippled five tank battalions, says Agar.

"This amounts to a major military impact in every respect. While Israel has inflicted a terrible civilian toll in Gaza, it's not clear how much Hamas is affected by all this destruction."