Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the Western countries to separate themselves from Israeli “war crimes.”

“Western world should distance itself from Israel’s war crimes. Any conditional or unconditional support to Israel is a blank check for the killing of more Palestinians,” Fidan told on Friday at the International Strategic Communication (Stratcom) Summit in Istanbul.

“History will not forget the intolerance to the Palestinian flag and calls for peace in today’s Europe, where attacks on the holy Quran are supposedly accepted as freedom of expression,” he added.

The genuine peace is only possible with justice, international cooperation, and truth, the Turkish foreign minister stressed.

Related Türkiye's anti-disinformation centre exposes Israel's propaganda campaign

'Institutionalised' disinformation about Gaza

Fidan said disinformation that had paved the way for interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and plunged the region into chaos is now surfacing in Gaza.

He said there are two types of disinformation regarding “war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank” after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“The first is the biased attitude of many Western media outlets that ignore the human tragedy suffered by the Palestinians. The other is the institutionalised disinformation, which is not limited to the October 7 events, that Israel is trying to convince the whole world by hiding the facts.”

Related Israel spreading disinformation to conceal truth about Gaza: Erdogan

Israel's war crimes in the besieged Gaza

Fidan further said that no one should legitimise “Israel’s merciless killing of people in Gaza” as a right to self-defence.

“We should not allow Israel to cover one war crime with another. Therefore, we must reach a permanent solution through new discourses and methods,” he asserted.

Fidan said that Tel Aviv’s aim is to render the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict ineffective with its actions in Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza.