WORLD
2 MIN READ
German government's pro-Israel stance on Gaza war not supported by public: Poll
The poll showed that majority of the Germans expect the government to take a more balanced stance and step up efforts for a diplomatic solution.
German government's pro-Israel stance on Gaza war not supported by public: Poll
Majority of the German respondents  in the poll opposed sending ammunition or weapons to Israel/ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2023

The German government’s pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war is not supported by the public, a new poll reveals.

The poll by the Allensbach Institute found that the majority of Germans are against taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, and strongly oppose providing military support to Israel.

Some 43 percent of those surveyed said Germany should stay out of the conflict, and only 34 percent said they agree with the view that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Israel’s security is non-negotiable, and in the current conflict with Hamas, Germany “has only one place,” and that is “firmly at the side of Israel".

In the poll, only 31 percent of respondents backed Scholz’s approach, and said they supported Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

In contrast, 38 percent of those surveyed said Israel should be urged to exercise restraint to prevent casualties among the Palestinian civilian population.

RECOMMENDED

Overall, 57 percent of Germans said Scholz’s government should pursue a mediating role between the warring parties.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of the respondents criticized the Israeli government, saying it does not want peace at all.

Around 38 percent said Israel has “too little understanding for its Arab neighbours” and is “unjustly occupying territories.”

Asked about the German government’s offer of military support to Israel, the majority of the respondents opposed sending ammunition or weapons.

Some 8 percent of Germans said they support sending weapons, and only 3 percent said the German armed forces Bundeswehr should offer support to Israel in its military campaign.

RelatedNew German bill threatens to criminalise Palestinian solidarity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group