The humanitarian pause agreed between Israel and Hamas is not at all enough to address the critical needs in Gaza, according to two NGOs in France and Belgium.

The four-day pause, which started on Friday morning, entails an exchange of Israeli hostages and the release of Palestinians jailed by Israel.

It will also allow desperately needed aid into Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 14,800 Palestinians, including more than 10,000 women and children, and imposed a complete blockade of essential supplies, including food, water, medicines, fuel and electricity for more than six weeks.

Pierre Motin, advocacy manager of the Platform of French NGOs for Palestine, welcomed the humanitarian pause but stressed that it will not do anything for an actual resolution.

“We believe that only a durable cease-fire will bring about a sustained halt to the indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population in Gaza, and allow for the actual transfer of humanitarian aid that the Gaza population needs so desperately,” he told Anadolu.

Motin described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic,” saying the besieged Palestinian enclave has been almost “completely razed to the ground.”

The situation in the West Bank is also critical, where more than 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israel, he added.

For Arnaud Zacharie, secretary-general of the National Center for Development Cooperation, a Belgian NGO, the humanitarian pause in Gaza is “totally insufficient.”

If the air strikes are to resume after the pause, this would only be like a small dose of oxygen and “will certainly not solve the problem structurally,” he said, calling for a complete cease-fire and the release of all hostages.

He also stressed the need to ensure respect for international law and relaunch a dialogue for a sustainable peace agreement that allows the two nations to live peacefully.

“One of the lessons of this current escalation of violence is that peace would not only benefit Palestinians but also Israelis,” Zacharie said.

Government policies

The French government and President Emmanuel Macron have expressed full support for Israel since the beginning of the conflict, while Belgian ministers have emphasized the need to end violence against civilians.

Motin, in this context, called on the French government to ensure that respect for international law remains at the core of its policy on the issue.

“We think that France must intensify its pressure on the Israeli government for a cease-fire,” he said, pointing out that the issue has also polarized French society.

Zacharie said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies in recent years have focused on securing the Israeli population by sacrificing peace, which must be revised.