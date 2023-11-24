TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's TIKA opens solar energy training laboratory in Tunisia
Prioritising the projects for young people's education and vocational training, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) establishes a solar energy training laboratory in Sfax, Tunisia.
Türkiye's TIKA opens solar energy training laboratory in Tunisia
The Photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory is expected to benefit 100 students.  /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
November 24, 2023

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a solar energy training laboratory at a vocational training center in Tunisia’s Sfax city.

TIKA Tunisia Coordinator Ali Fuat Cebeci told Anadolu Agency on Friday that TIKA prioritises supporting projects for the education and vocational training of young people.

“Within the scope of an agreement reached between the National Agency for Vocational Training under the Tunisian Labor Ministry, we had decided to modernise and equip some vocational training centers across Tunisia with new systems,” Cebeci said.

“In this framework, we have established a photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory within the Sfax Vocational Training Centre,” he added.

“We expect approximately 100 students to benefit from the laboratory, where 12 academic staff will teach, and to participate in the labor market,” he explained.

RECOMMENDED

For his part, Caglar Fahri Cakiralp, Türkiye’s ambassador to Tunisia, said that TIKA has been operating in Tunisia since 2012, and the agency has successfully implemented more than 200 projects with a financial value of over $ 50 million.

Marwan Bin Suleiman, president of the Tunisian Agency for Vocational Training, Hamdi Guidara, Director of Sfax Vocational Training Centre, and those who are receiving training at the center attended the opening of the ceremony.

RelatedTürkiye's TIKA supplies water to Gambia nature park to combat drought
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group