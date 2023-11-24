TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye means 'safe haven' during difficult times: President  Erdogan
Addressing the Innova-League Champions Awards Ceremony in Istanbul,  Turkish President Erdogan points out "unlike those who remain silent in the face of Israel's brutality today, we have not been involved in genocide and exploitation."
Türkiye means 'safe haven' during difficult times: President  Erdogan
“Türkiye desires to extend its achievements in UAVs and UCAVs to missiles, ships, armored vehicles, cameras, air defense systems, and electronic warfare systems," says Erdogan. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2023

Türkiye means "safe haven" to take shelter during difficult times, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing the Innova-League Champions Awards Ceremony in Istanbul on Friday Erdogan said: "Being Turkish is being longed for, it is the awaited path, and wherever its footsteps are, it is remembered with good wishes and longing."

Criticising some countries' approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Erdogan added: "Unlike those who remain silent in the face of Israel's brutality today, we have not been involved in genocide and exploitation."

"...We have never given our consent to oppression at any time in our history," he added.

RECOMMENDED

The president added, “Türkiye desires to extend its achievements in UAVs and UCAVs to missiles, ships, armoured vehicles, cameras, air defence systems, and electronic warfare systems."

As of October, Türkiye's exports hit $254.8 billion in the last 12 months, he stressed.

RelatedIsrael spreading disinformation to conceal truth about Gaza: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group