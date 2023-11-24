The temporary humanitarian pause in Gaza, reveals the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe and the massive destruction caused by the Israeli army in various areas, especially Gaza City and the northern parts of the enclave.

In the first minutes of the pause, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians went to see their homes and neighbourhoods, especially in the border areas and in areas where Israeli forces were deployed.

The Palestinians discovered massive destruction caused by Israeli forces in their areas of residence.

Related A 'public health catastrophe' is imminent in Gaza, warns WHO

Decomposed bodies

Witnesses told Anadolu that during their return to their homes in the western regions of Gaza City and in the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, they found the bodies of dozens of Palestinians who had been killed by the Israeli army.

They said that the bodies were decomposed, indicating that they had been killed several weeks a go, either during incursions or during the departure from Gaza City to southern areas.

The Palestinians also discovered a massive amount of destruction caused by the Israeli air strikes and ground operations in Gaza City and the northern parts of the enclave.

Witnesses also said that they found entire residential neighbourhoods containing hundreds of buildings and tens of thousands of homes completely destroyed.

Related Humanitarian pause in Gaza not enough : Belgian and French NGOs

Massive destruction

In addition to the massive damage to roads, buildings of government and private institutions, infrastructure, and water, electricity, and communications networks have been also destroyed.

Among the areas that witnessed widespread destruction were the towns of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and Jabalia, the neighbourhoods of Al Rimal, Tal Al Hawa, Sheikh Ijlin, and the vicinity of Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Rescue crews also began their work trying to recover dead bodies from some of the destroyed buildings in those neighbourhoods, according to witnesses.

Thousands of Palestinians were shocked when they saw their homes destroyed and surrounded by corpses and blood.

Related 'Not in my name': Jews in UK take stand against Israel's war on Gaza

Witnessing disaster

Suhail Abdel Nabi, a Palestinian from the Bir al Naja area in the town of Jabalia, said that he was shocked when he discovered that his house was destroyed. He had left it intact about two weeks ago when he fled the area to the Al Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.