Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has criticised Israel over its ongoing warfare in Gaza and “hybrid threats” stemming from it.

“The whole world is under hybrid threats stemming from Israel,” he said on Friday, referring to actions by states or non-state bodies aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities of a state or institution to their own advantage through the use of a mixture of measures, be it diplomatic, economic, military or technological – all the while avoiding formal warfare.

“Fascists of today take the fascists of yesterday as an example,” he added, further underlining that Jews were oppressed back in the day and Muslims are the target today.

Fascist propaganda

Altun also quoted the term “fascist propaganda,” which was famously employed by Theodor W. Adorno, a German philosopher and sociologist.

“Adorno, who was himself a German Jew, in his work titled ‘Antisemitism and Fascist Propaganda,’ says that fascist propaganda does not attack its own enemies but ghosts, boogeymans and myths,” the communications director added.

“Today, Israel’s propaganda machine is using fascist propaganda just like Adorno told of,” Altun said.

Altun also said that Israel, with its propaganda efforts, is “butchering the reality.”

“Israel has killed, unfortunately, 64 journalists so far in its aggression,” he added.

Antisemitism rhetoric

Altun further blasted Israel’s antisemitism rhetoric.