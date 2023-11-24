TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines honoured with Mediterranean Tourism Award
Turkish Airlines has been selected for the Mediterranean Tourism Award, with its CEO emphasising their commitment to enhancing the sustainable tourism potential of the region.
Turkish Airlines honoured with Mediterranean Tourism Award
Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 345 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 437 aircraft. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 24, 2023

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, was granted the Mediterranean Tourism Award for contributing to the region's tourism and supporting regional collaboration.

According to a statement from the carrier on Thursday, the award was given during a forum organised for the 8th time this year by the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation (MTF).

Having received the award, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said: "We are committed to enhancing the sustainable tourism potential of our region, of which we have been an important and distinct element since history, working together with all stakeholders and investing significant effort."

RECOMMENDED

Established in 2013, the MTF aims to enhance sustainable tourism potential across the region by promoting peace, cooperation, and prosperity.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 345 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 437 aircraft.

RelatedTurkish Airlines becomes one of world's strongest airline brands
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group