Ringo Starr brings fans on a colourful tour of his past in 'Beats & Threads'
The former Beatles drummer has compiled words and images reflecting his life in the music industry in a book whose proceeds will go to charity.
Legendary drummer Ringo Starr's latest EP “Rewind Forward” came out October 13. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2023

Ringo Starr's latest project is for fans of music and of fashion.

Published Friday, “Beats & Threads” is an illustrated journey through the former Beatles drummer's decades in show business, featuring images of everything from his drum kits to his trend-setting wardrobe.

The 312-page book is being sold through the publishing division of Julien's Auctions.

"Featuring nearly 300 shimmering images capturing iconic and many never-before-seen intimate moments of Ringo’s illustrious life and career, along with the drum icon’s warm memories told in his own words, this immense tribute to the enduring influence and time transcending impact of the Fab Four member is a ticket to ride through fashion and Beatles history," the publisher announced.

“Beats and Threads” has a list price of $80, along with signed limited editions for as much as $750. All proceeds will be donated to the Lotus Foundation, which offers support for various charitable projects, from substance abuse to homelessness.

Starr, 83, has had a busy 2023, releasing the EP “Rewind Forward”, touring with his All-Starr Band and working with Paul McCartney on the “final” Beatles song, “Now and Then”.

SOURCE:AP
