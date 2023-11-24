Seven weeks on, Israel’s war on Gaza has reached a significant development in the form of a four-day truce that will see Hamas hostages swapped for Palestinian prisoners, which include women and children — some as young as 14 years old.

The agreement involves aid provisions into the besieged enclave, where Gazans are faced with life-threatening shortages of food, water, medical supplies, and fuel.

At the time of writing, Israeli airstrikes and military advancement in Gaza have resulted in a death toll of 14,854 people, all with names and stories of their own. Here is a spotlight on several Palestinian artists, poets, and more, amongst an unknown number of others, who were devastatingly killed by Israel’s indiscriminate attacks:

Heba Abu Nada

Poet, novelist, and educator Heba Abu Nada was killed after an Israeli airstrike hit her home in Khan Younis on October 20, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Culture.

The 32-year-old made a name for herself in the literary world through a collection of published poetry and an award-winning novel, Oxygen is Not for the Dead. Her book won second place at the Sharjah Awards for Arab Creativity in 2017.

After her win, she told Women of Palestine in an interview that learning new things, ranging from poetry and prose to sciences of the Quran, cooking, and more, was her passion in life. In her free time, the writer enjoyed watching anime.

Abu Nada was born in Saudi Arabia in 1991, and studied biochemistry at the Islamic University of Gaza, followed by a master’s degree in clinical nutrition from Al-Azhar University.

On October 8, she posted for the last time on X, “The city night is dark except for the glow of missiles, silent except for the sound of bombing, frightening except for the reassurance of supplication, black except for the light of the martyrs. Good night, Gaza.”

Heba Zagout

She was an artist and educator who spent her life documenting Palestinian heritage and history under Israeli occupation through vibrant acrylic paintings that often featured skylines, homes, and portraits, from her homeland.

An Israeli air strike killed the 39-year-old and two of her four children, Adam and Mahmoud, on October 13.

She shared her paintings on her Instagram, earning an income and offering art lovers from all over the world glimpses of Palestinian life at the same time.

In one post that showcased an olive tree, which represents the deep-rooted connection of Palestinians to their land, she wrote about how olive harvest season was a special childhood memory of hers.

She received a diploma in graphic design from Gaza Training College and also holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Al Aqsa University.

Zagout, who was also an art teacher in a public school in Gaza, wrote in the caption: “Family members used to gather with me and pick olives. My mother then stores them with lemon slices and peppers to keep them all year round. Thank you, mom.”

In 2021, she put on a solo exhibition called My Children in Quarantine. In a video interview filmed a short while before her untimely death, Zagout said: “I consider art a message that I deliver to the outside world through my expression of the Palestinian cause and Palestinian identity.”

Muhammed Sami Qariqa